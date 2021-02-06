The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks will visit the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on CBS. West Virginia is 12-5 overall and 5-2 at home while Kansas is 12-6 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Jayhawks have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings and covered in seven of those 10 matchups.

However, the Jayhawks have covered just twice now in their last seven games entering Saturday. The Mountaineers are two-point favorites, with the over-under for total points listed at 141.5 in the latest West Virginia vs. Kansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before entering any Kansas vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

West Virginia vs. Kansas spread: West Virginia -2

West Virginia vs. Kansas over-under: 141.5 points

What you need to know about West Virginia



The Mountaineers are coming off a 76-72 win over Iowa State on Tuesday where they absolutely dominated the offensive glass. West Virginia secured 40.5 percent of its own misses in the victory as Derek Culver posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Taz Sherman led all scorers with 18 points and is now averaging 12.4 points per game this season. Culver is averaging a double-double per game with 14.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest while Miles McBride leads the team with 15.1 points and 4.4 assists per game.

What you need to know about Kansas

After losing their fourth straight road game against Tennessee last week, the Jayhawks came home and rebounded with a 74-51 win over Kansas State. Kansas held its in-state rivals to just 34.0 percent shooting from the floor and 23.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

David McCormack had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Christian Braun matched his scoring efforts with 18 points of his own. Ochai Agbaji also chipped in 15 points in the victory and his 14.1 points per game leads all Kansas scorers on the season.

