Kansas vs. West Virginia odds: Picks from proven college basketball model

College hoops fans get a Monday treat when the Kansas Jayhawks travel to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at 9 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown on ESPN. West Virginia is favored by 6.5 points, up 2.5 from the open.

We can tell you Devonte' Graham and Malik Newman are projected to be the leading scorers for the Jayhawks with 13 points each, and Jevon Carter will pace the Mountaineers with 17 points in 36 minutes.

The model has taken into account West Virginia's strong recent performances. The second-ranked Mountaineers have won 15 of their past 16 games, which includes a dominant 13-point victory over ninth-ranked Oklahoma earlier this month.

They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Mountaineers, who have scored 70 or more points in six of their past seven games, have the ninth-best scoring margin in the nation.

However, the Mountaineers' efficiency will be tested against Kansas' top-20 scoring offense. The Jayhawks are averaging close to 86 points and are shooting a remarkable 41.5 percent from behind the arc.

But just because Kansas' offense has been clicking of late doesn't mean it can stay within the 6.5-point spread.

Kansas is 0-5 against the spread in its past five games on the road against West Virginia.

