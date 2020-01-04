Kansas vs. West Virginia score, takeaways: Jayhawks rally to survive upset bid by rugged Mountaineers

Few things are as automatic in college basketball as Kansas winning its first conference matchup. For the 17th consecutive season -- all of them in coach Bill Self's tenure -- the Kansas Jayhawks emerged victorious in their first Big 12 test.

The third-ranked Jayhawks got a good push but edged away late from No. 16 West Virginia on Saturday afternoon 60-53 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

It's 29 straight league openers overall that have gone Kansas' way.

This was arguably the most anticipated matchup on a really nice Saturday of college hoops, but WVU's inability to latch on late prevented any drama in the closing minutes.

The Mountaineers did hold a 30-24 halftime lead, but KU's got the deeper roster and found a lot of success inside on lobs and second-chance opportunities. Both teams are 11-2, and now Kansas has won 28 straight home games, which is the second-longest active streak in Division I.

Three takeaways on the game ...

1. Feed Udoka Azubuike at all costs: Kansas' big man got 17 points and didn't miss on any of his six field goals. He also snagged 11 rebounds and had six swats. A terrific performance, one that puts Doke into the conversation for national player of the year. KU's centerpiece came in averaging 13.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and was making 80% of his field goal attempts. Those numbers all bump up.

I picked Azubuike as a preseason First Team All-American for these reasons: he's efficient, he's powerful, he's a smarter player and he's crucial to Kansas' success on both ends. Saturday showed why. West Virginia freshman Oscar Tshiebwe, who is arguably as good of a rebounder as Azubuike, was the best player on the floor in the first half.

Then Doke came out and dominated in the final 20 minutes. He caught balls off lobs and avoided a foul-out by playing with anticipation and great spacial awareness. He's putting it all together, and it's fun to see.

2. West Virginia's tough enough, big enough, to be top-three in the Big 12: Losing by seven at the Phog is nothing to be ashamed about. Kansas will probably lose one game, max, in that building the rest of this season. WVU held an edge early and couldn't contain Azubuike, and then it was curtains. Tshiebwe is legit. He is so strong and plays around the rim with a natural instinct that has to have Bob Huggins smiling a lot more than he's used to.

But it's not just him. Miles McBride, also a freshman, has adapted immediately and gives a nice change of pace for WVU on the outside. Mix in Derek Culver, and there's a lot of good there on offense, even if West Virginia's still undeniably stronger without the ball.

3. Kansas is No. 2 in the NET and owns six (!) Quad 1 wins in 13 games: Now there's a bit of a wow. No other team has that many. Butler owns five, and no other team has even that many. This is important even at this stage because most of it not all of those KU victories will remain Quad-1 status. Their wins against the best competition (BYU and Dayton on a neutral court, at Stanford, Colorado at home) are unlikely to be downgraded to Quad 2. How good is Kansas? That's a moving evaluation that needs another four or five games before we can truly say in the grander picture. But from a resumé standpoint, Kansas is already building up a dossier strong enough that it can get back to No. 1 seed territory after an aberrational 2018-19 that saw the Jayhawks merely receive a No. 4 seed.