The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a Thanksgiving showdown. The matchup takes place in Nassau as the semifinals of the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis. Kansas is 5-0 this season, including a neutral-court win over Duke and a six-point win over NC State on Wednesday. Wisconsin is 4-0 following a one-point win over Dayton in the first round of the tournament.

Tip-off is at 11 a.m. ET in Nassau. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jayhawks as 6-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 132 in the latest Kansas vs. Wisconsin odds. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Kansas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Wisconsin and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Wisconsin vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Wisconsin spread: Kansas -6

Kansas vs. Wisconsin over/under: 132 points

Kansas: The Jayhawks are 1-4 against the spread this season

Wisconsin: The Badgers are 3-1 against the spread this season

Kansas vs. Wisconsin picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kansas can cover



Kansas is a stellar team playing high-quality basketball. The Jayhawks are the reigning national champions, and Kansas has two solid wins over Duke and NC State this season. Kansas also has veteran returnees, headlined by junior forward Jalen Wilson. Wilson is a potential All-American, and he is averaging 23.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game through the first five contests. Kansas has a top-30 national mark in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Jayhawks protect the ball well with a 16.7% turnover rate and a 7.3% live-ball turnover rate.

The Jayhawks are also shooting 53.0% from 2-point range and 36.1% from 3-point range, and Kansas is also securing 31.0% of available offensive rebounds after missed shots. Kansas moves the ball well with a top-40 assist percentage nationally, and Wisconsin is below the national average in free throw prevention and block rate on defense.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin's defense is incredibly impressive. The Badgers are allowing only 49 points per game and, even with a slow pace, Wisconsin is in the top ten of the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Opponents are shooting only 12.5% from 3-point range, the worst mark in the country, and Wisconsin is in the top five of the nation in shooting efficiency allowed.

The Badgers also grab an elite rate of defensive rebounds at 79.3%, and Wisconsin has a 20.1% turnover creation rate and a 12.7% steal rate. Kansas is outside the top 300 of the country in free throw rate and free throw accuracy (63.6%) on offense, and Wisconsin is much better at the line, making 75.7% of attempts. The Badgers are also making 33.7% of 3-point attempts and committing a turnover on only 16.6% of offensive possessions.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Kansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 137 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the picks here.

So who wins Kansas vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.