Louisville further strengthened its top-ranked transfer class for the 2026 cycle on Wednesday with the addition of Arkansas forward Karter Knox, the Cardinals' third commit since the end of Pat Kelsey's second season as coach. Knox averaged averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds this season for the Razorbacks over 22 games before undergoing season-ending meniscus surgery in mid-February.

Knox announced his commitment on Instagram and was coming off his official visit earlier this week.

The wing originally committed to John Calipari while he coached at Kentucky in 2024 and later followed him to Arkansas. Knox was more impactful as a freshman for the Razorbacks, coming on strong over the second half of the campaign to finish as the program's ninth first-year player all time to record 300-plus points, 100-plus rebounds and 30-plus assists.

The former McDonald's All-American started 24 games across 36 appearances as a freshman in Fayetteville, averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, but saw a decrease in playing time and production this season. Knox tested NBA Draft waters after the 2024-25 season before returning to Arkansas.

At the time of his return, Calipari commended Knox's work ethic.

"The thing about him? You know he's going to work," Calipari said in July 2025. "Like, they live in the gym. We got guys – last year we had two or three. That was it. Now, you have six or seven that literally are always in that gym. If I come up, they're either in the training room, or they're in the gym, or they went from the gym to the training room. And, he, like, he leads the pack. He's not afraid to get in the gym and work.

Louisville keeps stacking transfers

Coming off consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under Kelsey's regime, Louisville has secured former Kansas center Flory Biding, the No. 1 transfer available, and ex-Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad in recent days.

Knox is a physical forward at 6-6, 220 pounds and should bring versatility on the wing at the defensive end of the floor and fits Kelsey's blueprint. Offensively, Louisville's identity under Kelsey is rooted in tempo, spacing and constant pressure — an attacking structure wherein Knox could thrive.

When healthy, Knox runs the floor with purpose, finishes through contact and can create mismatches early in possessions. That's a weapon in a system that prioritizes pace. This is a clean, schematic fit for Louisville. In a system that values versatility, speed, and decision-making, Knox checks every box and raises the Cardinals' offensive ceiling immediately if he returns to full strength following the meniscus injury.

Knox enjoyed a 20-point outing this season against nationally-ranked Texas Tech, while his two other highest point totals came during Arkansas wins over mid-majors. Knox's oldest brother is Kevin Knox Jr., a former first-rounder who spent one season playing for Calipari at Kentucky.