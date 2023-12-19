Who's Playing

Brescia Bearcats @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Brescia 0-2, Kennesaw State 8-3

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kennesaw State is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Brescia Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State will be strutting in after a victory while Brescia will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even though Presbyterian scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Kennesaw State still came out on top. The Owls walked away with a 94-84 victory over the Blue Hose.

Meanwhile, Brescia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They lost to the Skyhawks on the road by a decisive 90-72 margin.

The Owls' win bumped their record up to 8-3. As for the Bearcats, they bumped their record down to 0-2 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brescia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.