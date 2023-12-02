Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Georgia State 3-3, Kennesaw State 4-3

When:

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Kennesaw State is heading back home. They will take on the Georgia State Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kennesaw State and FIU didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Sunday. The Owls fell 91-84 to the Panthers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they lost, Kennesaw State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FIU only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 93 points the game before, Georgia State faltered in their match on Saturday. They took a 65-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers. Georgia State got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:23 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The last time the Owls won on the road was back last Tuesday. Having now lost three straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 4-3. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.3 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.