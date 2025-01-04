Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Jax. State 8-5, Kennesaw State 8-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Kennesaw State is preparing for their first Conference USA matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Jax. State Gamecocks will face off at 5:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Kennesaw State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Brewton-Parker 112-77 on Sunday. With the Owls ahead 57-31 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Kennesaw State was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jax. State humbled Fort Valley State with a 111-70 smackdown. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Gamecocks.

Kennesaw State pushed their record up to 8-5 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Jax. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kennesaw State skirted past Jax. State 74-71 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Kennesaw State repeat their success, or does Jax. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kennesaw State and Jax. State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.