N. Alabama Lions @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: N. Alabama 7-12, Kennesaw State 13-6

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Kennesaw State is 1-7 against N. Alabama since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The timing is sure in Kennesaw State's favor as the squad sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while N. Alabama has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Even though Kennesaw State has not done well against Jacksonville recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Owls snuck past the Dolphins with a 83-79 win.

Meanwhile, the Lions came up short against the Bisons on Saturday and fell 88-79.

N. Alabama struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-2 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Owls' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-6. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kennesaw State beat N. Alabama 79-66 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Kennesaw State have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Alabama turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Alabama has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Kennesaw State.