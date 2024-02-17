Halftime Report

Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: North Florida 14-13, Kennesaw State 14-12

How To Watch

What to Know

North Florida is 8-2 against the Owls since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. North Florida pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Owls.

North Florida came into Wednesday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 93-79 win over the Royals on Wednesday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 165-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State came into Wednesday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Dolphins by a score of 66-61 on Wednesday. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Kennesaw State has scored all season.

The Ospreys now have a winning record of 14-13. As for the Owls, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Florida beat the Owls 84-75 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kennesaw State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

Series History

North Florida has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.