Halftime Report
North Florida and the Owls have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but North Florida leads 40-37 over the Owls.
If North Florida keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-13 in no time. On the other hand, Kennesaw State will have to make due with a 14-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
North Florida Ospreys @ Kennesaw State Owls
Current Records: North Florida 14-13, Kennesaw State 14-12
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
- Ticket Cost: $10.10
What to Know
North Florida is 8-2 against the Owls since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. North Florida pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Owls.
North Florida came into Wednesday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 93-79 win over the Royals on Wednesday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 165-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.
Meanwhile, Kennesaw State came into Wednesday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Dolphins by a score of 66-61 on Wednesday. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Kennesaw State has scored all season.
The Ospreys now have a winning record of 14-13. As for the Owls, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-12.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
North Florida beat the Owls 84-75 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Kennesaw State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.
Series History
North Florida has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.
- Jan 18, 2024 - North Florida 84 vs. Kennesaw State 75
- Jan 14, 2023 - Kennesaw State 86 vs. North Florida 72
- Jan 05, 2023 - North Florida 89 vs. Kennesaw State 86
- Feb 12, 2022 - North Florida 74 vs. Kennesaw State 72
- Jan 17, 2022 - Kennesaw State 62 vs. North Florida 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Florida 68 vs. Kennesaw State 65
- Jan 22, 2021 - North Florida 69 vs. Kennesaw State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 45
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Florida 76 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - North Florida 80 vs. Kennesaw State 57