Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Kennesaw State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 44-35 lead against Stetson.

If Kennesaw State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-5 in no time. On the other hand, Stetson will have to make due with a 10-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Stetson 10-6, Kennesaw State 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Stetson Hatters and the Kennesaw State Owls will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KSU Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Stetson proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 71-55 victory over the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State and Queens couldn't quite live up to the 176-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Owls sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 80-77 win over the Royals on Saturday.

The Hatters pushed their record up to 10-6 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.8 points per game. As for the Owls, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Stetson and Kennesaw State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stetson and Kennesaw State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but Stetson came up empty-handed after a 82-81 loss. Can Stetson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kennesaw State is a 3-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162 points.

Series History

Kennesaw State and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.