Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: UC Irvine 5-0, Kennesaw State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: ENMAX Centre -- Lethbridge, Alberta

ENMAX Centre -- Lethbridge, Alberta TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kennesaw State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at ENMAX Centre. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Owls will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Kennesaw State is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since November 20, 2023 on Sunday. They had just enough and edged Rutgers out 79-77. The 79-point effort marked the Owls' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Among those leading the charge was Jamil Miller, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine came tearing into Friday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 93-87 victory over the Wildcats. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Anteaters, who until this game were averaging 62.4 points allowed.

Kennesaw State pushed their record up to 5-1 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for UC Irvine, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kennesaw State has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've made 39.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Kennesaw State is a big 10.5-point favorite against UC Irvine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157 points.

