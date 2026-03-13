The sixth-seeded Kennesaw State Owls will face the second-seeded Sam Houston Bearkats in the 2026 Conference USA Tournament semifinals on Friday. Kennesaw State, the six-seed, took down the third-seeded Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 96-87 on Thursday night in the Conference USA Tournament. Trey Simpson had 26 points and added five rebounds for the Owls (18-13, 10-10 Conference USA) to help lead Kennesaw State to victory. Sam Houston (22-10, 13-7 CUSA) is coming off a 69-61 victory over New Mexico State on Wednesday. Sam Houston beat Kennesaw State 83-79 the last time these two teams met on February 14th.

Tipoff from Propst Arena in Huntsville is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Sam Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5. Before making any Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston:

Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston spread: Sam Houston -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston over/under: 161.5 points Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston money line: Sam Houston -183, Kennesaw State +152 Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston picks: See picks at SportsLine Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (161.5 points). The under hit in the last matchup between these two teams. The total has also gone under in eight of the Owls' last 12 games.



The model projects the Owls to have three players score 11.1 points or more, including RJ Johnson, who is projected to score 16.6 points. The Bearkats are projected to have five players score 11.6 points or more, led by Po'Boigh King, who is projected to score 19.9 points. The model is projecting 159 combined points.

How to make Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations.

So who wins Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston and which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of the time?