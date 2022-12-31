Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-8; Kennesaw State 8-5

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Cent. Arkansas Bears and the Kennesaw State Owls will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Cent. Arkansas was pulverized by the TCU Horned Frogs 103-57 on Wednesday. The top scorer for the Bears was guard Eddy Kayouloud (14 points).

Meanwhile, the game between Kennesaw State and the Indiana Hoosiers last week was not particularly close, with the Owls falling 69-55. Guard Chris Youngblood had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Cent. Arkansas have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cent. Arkansas' opponents whenever they hit the road.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.