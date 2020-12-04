The No. 9 Creighton Bluejays will take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is 2-0 overall, while Kennesaw State is 2-1. Creighton enters Friday's matchup averaging 81.5 points per game this season, while Kennesaw State is scoring 80.3 points per contest.

The Bluejays are favored by 35-points in the latest Creighton vs. Kennesaw State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144.

Kennesaw State vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -35

Kennesaw State vs. Creighton over-under: 144 points

What you need to know about Creighton

The Bluejays made easy work of the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Tuesday and carried off a 94-67 win. Creighton got its victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Christian Bishop out in front picking up 18 points along with eight rebounds. For the season, Bishop is averaging 17.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Creighton is 9-0 in its last nine home games, and the Bluejays are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games dating back to last season. In addition, Creighton is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games when playing as the favorite.

What you need to know about Kennesaw State

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Kennesaw State as the Owls lost 73-48 to the UAB Blazers on Wednesday. Despite their most recent setback, the Owls have found a dynamic playmaker that they'll look to rely on against the Bluejays. Spencer Rodgers recorded 17 points and five rebounds in the loss against UAB, and he's averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season.

The Owls are just 2-11-1 against the spread in their last 14 games overall, but they've covered the number in four of their last six games on the road when played on a Friday.

