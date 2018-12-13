Kennesaw State vs. Gardner-Webb odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 29-19 roll

The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs host the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Kennesaw State (1-8) has lost eight straight games, while Gardner-Webb (6-5) enters Thursday's matchup on a four-game winning streak. The latest Gardner-Webb vs. Kennesaw State odds have the Runnin' Bulldogs favored by 14.5, with the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, at 134. Before you make any Gardner-Webb vs. Kennesaw State picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows Gardner-Webb boasts a high-flying offense that features four players averaging double-digit points. The Runnin' Bulldogs are led by seniors David Efianayi (16.8 points per game) and DJ Laster (11.3), but it's freshman guard Jose Perez who has been filling the stat sheet as of late. Perez is averaging 17 points in his past four outings and put up a triple-double earlier this season against the Savannah State Tigers.

The explosive Runnin' Bulldogs offense has scored at least 97 points in the past three games, and they'll be licking their chops to go against Kennesaw State's defense, which has given up at least 84 in three of its past four outings.

But just because Gardner-Webb is on a roll doesn't mean it can cover a sizable spread against the Owls.

Despite losing eight straight, Kennesaw State has an explosive play-maker that can take over a game. Junior guard Tyler Hooker enters Thursday's matchup averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds this season. He's a matchup nightmare on the perimeter who is averaging over 21 points in his past four games.

