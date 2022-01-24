Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: Jacksonville 11-6; Kennesaw State 8-9

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls are 3-10 against the Jacksonville Dolphins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Kennesaw State and Jacksonville will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Owls were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Lipscomb Bisons.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Dolphins as they fell 76-73 to the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday.

Kennesaw State is now 8-9 while Jacksonville sits at 11-6. Kennesaw State is 4-4 after losses this season, Jacksonville 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville have won ten out of their last 13 games against Kennesaw State.