Who's Playing
Jacksonville @ Kennesaw State
Current Records: Jacksonville 11-6; Kennesaw State 8-9
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls are 3-10 against the Jacksonville Dolphins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Kennesaw State and Jacksonville will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The Owls were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Lipscomb Bisons.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Dolphins as they fell 76-73 to the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday.
Kennesaw State is now 8-9 while Jacksonville sits at 11-6. Kennesaw State is 4-4 after losses this season, Jacksonville 3-2.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jacksonville have won ten out of their last 13 games against Kennesaw State.
- Jan 02, 2021 - Jacksonville 72 vs. Kennesaw State 66
- Jan 01, 2021 - Jacksonville 62 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Feb 22, 2020 - Jacksonville 69 vs. Kennesaw State 55
- Jan 25, 2020 - Jacksonville 83 vs. Kennesaw State 64
- Feb 06, 2019 - Jacksonville 82 vs. Kennesaw State 73
- Jan 09, 2019 - Jacksonville 90 vs. Kennesaw State 70
- Feb 26, 2018 - Jacksonville 87 vs. Kennesaw State 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Kennesaw State 78 vs. Jacksonville 54
- Jan 11, 2018 - Jacksonville 65 vs. Kennesaw State 58
- Feb 16, 2017 - Jacksonville 79 vs. Kennesaw State 78
- Jan 21, 2017 - Kennesaw State 81 vs. Jacksonville 71
- Feb 13, 2016 - Kennesaw State 90 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Jan 14, 2016 - Jacksonville 83 vs. Kennesaw State 70