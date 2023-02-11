Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: Jacksonville State 10-16; Kennesaw State 19-7

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Owls and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Jacksonville State is out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. Kennesaw State came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville State, sneaking past 54-52.

Kennesaw State's victory lifted them to 19-7 while Jacksonville State's loss dropped them down to 10-16. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State have won two out of their last three games against Kennesaw State.