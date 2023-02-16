Who's Playing

Liberty @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: Liberty 21-6; Kennesaw State 20-7

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are 9-0 against the Kennesaw State Owls since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Flames and Kennesaw State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. Liberty won both of their matches against the Owls last season (65-50 and 100-93) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty was able to grind out a solid victory over Eastern Kentucky, winning 83-73.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Kennesaw State sidestepped the Jacksonville State Gamecocks for a 74-71 win.

Their wins bumped the Flames to 21-6 and Kennesaw State to 20-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won all of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last nine years.