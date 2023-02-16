Who's Playing
Liberty @ Kennesaw State
Current Records: Liberty 21-6; Kennesaw State 20-7
What to Know
The Liberty Flames are 9-0 against the Kennesaw State Owls since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Flames and Kennesaw State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. Liberty won both of their matches against the Owls last season (65-50 and 100-93) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty was able to grind out a solid victory over Eastern Kentucky, winning 83-73.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Kennesaw State sidestepped the Jacksonville State Gamecocks for a 74-71 win.
Their wins bumped the Flames to 21-6 and Kennesaw State to 20-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
Series History
Liberty have won all of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last nine years.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Liberty 100 vs. Kennesaw State 93
- Jan 31, 2022 - Liberty 65 vs. Kennesaw State 50
- Mar 04, 2021 - Liberty 69 vs. Kennesaw State 59
- Jan 09, 2021 - Liberty 76 vs. Kennesaw State 47
- Jan 08, 2021 - Liberty 69 vs. Kennesaw State 63
- Feb 27, 2020 - Liberty 76 vs. Kennesaw State 52
- Jan 30, 2020 - Liberty 83 vs. Kennesaw State 45
- Feb 26, 2019 - Liberty 76 vs. Kennesaw State 59
- Jan 16, 2019 - Liberty 62 vs. Kennesaw State 41