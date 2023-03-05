Who's Playing

Liberty @ Kennesaw State

Regular Season Records: Liberty 26-7; Kennesaw State 25-8

What to Know

The Liberty Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Kennesaw State Owls are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 5 at KSU Convocation Center in the fourth round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney.

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday the Flames proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty snuck past Eastern Kentucky with a 79-73 win. Among those leading the charge for Liberty was guard Colin Porter, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, the Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State came out on top against the Bisons by a score of 80-71. The Owls' guard Terrell Burden looked sharp as he had 20 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

The Flames are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (18-9), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Liberty came up short against Kennesaw State when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 88-81. Can Liberty avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Flames are a 4-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Liberty have won nine out of their last ten games against Kennesaw State.