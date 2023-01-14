Who's Playing
North Florida @ Kennesaw State
Current Records: North Florida 7-10; Kennesaw State 12-6
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Kennesaw State Owls and the North Florida Ospreys will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Owls proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State took down Jacksonville 81-68.
Meanwhile, North Florida came up short against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday, falling 72-63.
Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Ospreys have struggled against the spread on the road.
The Owls' victory brought them up to 12-6 while North Florida's loss pulled them down to 7-10. Kennesaw State is 6-5 after wins this season, and North Florida is 5-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
Odds
The Owls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
North Florida have won ten out of their last 15 games against Kennesaw State.
- Jan 05, 2023 - North Florida 89 vs. Kennesaw State 86
- Feb 12, 2022 - North Florida 74 vs. Kennesaw State 72
- Jan 17, 2022 - Kennesaw State 62 vs. North Florida 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Florida 68 vs. Kennesaw State 65
- Jan 22, 2021 - North Florida 69 vs. Kennesaw State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 45
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Florida 76 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - North Florida 80 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Jan 30, 2019 - Kennesaw State 81 vs. North Florida 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - Kennesaw State 89 vs. North Florida 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Florida 85 vs. Kennesaw State 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kennesaw State 85 vs. North Florida 68
- Jan 19, 2017 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 84
- Feb 11, 2016 - Kennesaw State 101 vs. North Florida 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - North Florida 93 vs. Kennesaw State 78