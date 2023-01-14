Who's Playing

North Florida @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: North Florida 7-10; Kennesaw State 12-6

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Kennesaw State Owls and the North Florida Ospreys will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Owls proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State took down Jacksonville 81-68.

Meanwhile, North Florida came up short against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday, falling 72-63.

Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Ospreys have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Owls' victory brought them up to 12-6 while North Florida's loss pulled them down to 7-10. Kennesaw State is 6-5 after wins this season, and North Florida is 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Florida have won ten out of their last 15 games against Kennesaw State.