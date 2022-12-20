Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 5-5; Kennesaw State 7-4

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are 1-6 against the Kennesaw State Owls since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. South Carolina Upstate will head out on the road to face off against Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, South Carolina Upstate lost to the Florida State Seminoles on the road by a decisive 80-63 margin. Guard Jordan Gainey wasn't much of a difference maker for South Carolina Upstate; Gainey played for 34 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-19 shooting.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State took their contest against the Georgia College & State Bobcats this past Saturday by a conclusive 79-55 score.

South Carolina Upstate is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on South Carolina Upstate's opponents whenever they hit the road.

South Carolina Upstate's defeat took them down to 5-5 while Kennesaw State's victory pulled them up to 7-4. We'll see if the Spartans can steal the Owls' luck or if Kennesaw State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kennesaw State have won six out of their last seven games against South Carolina Upstate.