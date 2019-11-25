Kennesaw State women's basketball star Kamiyah Street charged with murder
The 20-year-old is one of five people charged in connection with a July shooting
Kennesaw State star point guard Kamiyah Street has been charged with multiple counts of murder, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Street was arrested in Atlanta on Nov. 21 in connection with the July shooting death of 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne.
The 20-year-old Street faces eight counts -- including murder, three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She is one of five people who has been charged in connection with the murder case.
Hubbard-Etienne was shot to death on July 16 at an Atlanta apartment building. His body was later found in the parking deck of that complex. Police believe that it was not a random crime and that the victim was targeted intentionally.
KSU's assistant athletic director for communications said the team was made aware of the charges against Street on Thursday and has indefinitely suspended the player from all team activities, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The school declined to comment further, noting "neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time."
The junior point guard's name has been removed from the roster section of the team's website. Street has averaged 21 points and five rebounds through the first four games of this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
AP voter ranks UC after it lost Sunday
The Bearcats only appeared on one (nonsensical) ballot this week
-
No. 3 Michigan State upset by Hokies
The Spartans dropped their second game of the young season with a loss to the Hokies in Maui
-
2019 Maui Invitational scores, schedule
A look at what to expect from this year's Maui Invitational, and who might come out on top
-
Coaches poll: Duke, UL, MSU are top 3
The biggest riser this week is Baylor, which had a terrific weekend in tournament play
-
AP Top 25: Duke stays at No. 1
The Blue Devils kept their spot atop the college basketball rankings after another flawless...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...