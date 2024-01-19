Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Akron 13-4, Kent State 9-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Akron has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Akron Zips and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Zips earned a 77-66 win over the Broncos.

Kent State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 83-76.

The Zips pushed their record up to 13-4 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 20.27 points. As for the Golden Flashes, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Akron and Kent State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Akron hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Akron is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Akron is a slight 1-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Kent State and Akron both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.