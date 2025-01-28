Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Bowling Green 7-12, Kent State 12-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kent State is 10-0 against Bowling Green since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. The Golden Flashes are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The experts predicted Kent State would be headed in after a victory, but Ohio made sure that didn't happen. Kent State fell just short of Ohio by a score of 61-59 on Friday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Golden Flashes have suffered since January 6, 2024.

Kent State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Cli'Ron Hornbeak, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Marquis Barnett, who had ten points along with seven rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Hornbeak a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven).

Even though they lost, Kent State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight defeat. They fell 84-71 to Toledo.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Marcus Johnson, who earned 28 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamai Felt, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 13 rebounds.

Kent State's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-7. As for Bowling Green, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

Kent State beat Bowling Green 73-60 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Kent State repeat their success, or does Bowling Green have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kent State has won all of the games they've played against Bowling Green in the last 5 years.