Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Central Michigan 16-12, Kent State 14-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Kent State will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Tuesday, the Golden Flashes were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls, taking the game 76-64.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Central Michigan on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. Central Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The win got the Golden Flashes back to even at 14-14. As for the Chippewas, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-12.

Things could have been worse for Kent State, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 77-62 loss to the Chippewas when the teams last played back in January. Will Kent State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.