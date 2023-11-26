Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Charleston 2-3, Kent State 4-2

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

After three games on the road, Kent State is heading back home. They will take on the Charleston Cougars at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Golden Flashes earned a 79-72 win over the Rams.

Among those leading the charge was Chris Payton Jr., who scored 23 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 blocks. Jalen Sullinger was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Charleston finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 80-72 win over the Chanticleers on Sunday. Winning is a bit easier when you make ten more threes than your opponent, as Charleston did.

Reyne Smith was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Frankie Policelli, who scored 17 points.

The losses dropped the Golden Flashes to 4-2 and the Rams to 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kent State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Kent State couldn't quite finish off Charleston when the teams last played back in November of 2022 and fell 74-72. Will Kent State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.