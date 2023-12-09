Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Clev. State 6-4, Kent State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kent State is 6-0 against Clev. State since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Kent State Golden Flashes will be playing at home against the Clev. State Vikings at 2:00 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Golden Flashes beat the Jackrabbits 82-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Kent State.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Clev. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 70-57 to the Gaels.

Despite their loss, Clev. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Drew Lowder, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Lowder scored a full 33.3% of Clev. State's points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

The Golden Flashes are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for the Vikings, they bumped their record down to 6-4 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kent State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Kent State beat Clev. State 67-58 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will Kent State repeat their success, or does Clev. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kent State has won all of the games they've played against Clev. State in the last 8 years.