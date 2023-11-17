Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Hampton 1-2, Kent State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming:

What to Know

Kent State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Hampton Pirates at 5:45 p.m. ET at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Hampton took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Kent State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Golden Flashes were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs, taking the game 79-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kent State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chris Payton Jr., who earned 13 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cli'Ron Hornbeak, who earned 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Pirates came up short against the Spartans on Monday and fell 75-68. Hampton has not had much luck with Norfolk State recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Golden Flashes now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Pirates, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kent State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.7 points per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything came up roses for Kent State against Hampton in their previous matchup back in December of 2019 as the team secured a 103-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.