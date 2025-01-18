Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 12-4, Kent State 11-5

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Miami (Ohio) is 2-8 against Kent State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. The RedHawks are coming into the contest hot, having won their last six games.

On Tuesday, Miami (Ohio) didn't have too much trouble with N. Illinois as they won 84-69.

Brant Byers was the offensive standout of the match as he went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points. Eian Elmer was another key player, scoring 13 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kent State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 94-83 to Western Michigan. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Kent State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Sullinger, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points, and Cli'Ron Hornbeak, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus two steals. The dominant performance gave Sullinger a new career-high in threes. The team also got some help courtesy of Delrecco Gillespie, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Miami (Ohio) is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Kent State, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami (Ohio) just can't miss this season, having nailed 49.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Kent State, though, as they've only made 41% of their field goals this season. Given Miami (Ohio)'s sizable advantage in that area, Kent State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miami (Ohio) didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Kent State in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 71-67 win. Will Miami (Ohio) repeat their success, or does Kent State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Kent State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).