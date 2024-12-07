Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Kent State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Kent State is up 31-28 over Portland.

If Kent State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, Portland will have to make due with a 3-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Portland 3-5, Kent State 6-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.56

What to Know

The Portland Pilots will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. The Pilots are expected to lose this one by 12.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Portland is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Denver by a score of 101-90 on Sunday. The victory was some much needed relief for the Pilots as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Portland's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Vukasin Masic, who went 8 for 15 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Vincent Delano, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Portland was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Kent State was able to grind out a solid victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday, taking the game 67-60.

Kent State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Morgan Safford out in front who posted 13 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Portland's victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for Kent State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Kent State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Kent State is playing as the favorites at home, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Portland came up short against Kent State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 77-65. Can Portland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kent State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.