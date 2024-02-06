Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Western Michigan 8-14, Kent State 11-11

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Kent State is on a four-game streak of home losses, the Broncos a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Kent State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Friday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Kent State proved. They blew past the Bulls, posting a 83-52 win on the road. With Kent State ahead 51-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Giovanni Santiago was the offensive standout of the match as he shot 5-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists. It was the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Sullinger, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Western Michigan on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals.

The victory got the Golden Flashes back to even at 11-11. As for the Broncos, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season.

Kent State took their victory against the Broncos in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 82-58. With Kent State ahead 50-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Kent State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.