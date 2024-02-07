Halftime Report

A win for Kent State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Kent State leads 27-25 over the Broncos. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 24 points.

If Kent State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-11 in no time. On the other hand, Western Michigan will have to make due with an 8-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Western Michigan 8-14, Kent State 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Kent State is on a four-game streak of home losses, the Broncos a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Kent State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Friday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Kent State proved. They blew past the Bulls, posting a 83-52 win on the road. With Kent State ahead 51-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Giovanni Santiago was the offensive standout of the match as he shot 5-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists. It was the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Sullinger, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Western Michigan last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals.

The victory got the Golden Flashes back to even at 11-11. As for the Broncos, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season.

Going forward, Kent State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Everything went Kent State's way against the Broncos when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the Golden Flashes made off with a 82-58 win. With Kent State ahead 50-23 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Kent State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.