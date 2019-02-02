Kent State player throws off-the-backboard pass to himself for game-winner in overtime
The Golden Flashes knocked off Ball State on the road in an incredibly dramatic final seconds of OT
Kent State scooted past Ball State on Saturday afternoon in the most unlikely of ways.
After a 3-point heave from guard Antonio Williams clanked off the backboard without catching iron, the Kent State guard followed his shot, gathered it off the miss and laid it in with 2.9 seconds remaining to give the Golden Flashes an 81-80 advantage in OT. Ball State would turn the ball over on the ensuing possession, and Kent State's C.J. Williamson buried two final free throws before the final buzzer sounded.
For Ball State, it was a heartbreaking way to fall. The Cardinals have had a tough go of it since the turn of the new year, too. After a 9-4 start to the season, they've won only twice -- at Toledo and at Central Michigan -- in their last nine games dating back to Jan. 4.
But good on Kent State. It wasn't easy, but the Golden Flashes are winning close ones. It's their second overtime win in three games, as they improve to 16-5 on the season and 5-3 in MAC play.
