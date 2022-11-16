Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Kent State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-3; Kent State 3-0

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at noon ET Nov. 16 at Memorial A & C Center. The Golden Flashes will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Kent State didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Pilots at home on Monday as they won 77-65.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 80-47, which was the final score in Arkansas-Pine Bluff's tilt against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday. Guard Kylen Milton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes with and four turnovers.

Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Kent State is now a perfect 3-0 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 1-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Flashes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.40%, which places them 29th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Golden Lions have only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 21-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.