The Kent State Golden Flashes look to stay unbeaten when they take on the visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Wednesday. The Golden Flashes (3-0), who finished second in the Mid-American Conference a year ago at 16-4 and were 23-11 overall, are coming off a 77-65 win over Portland on Monday. The Golden Lions (1-3), who were 11th in the Southwestern Athletic Conference at 5-13 and 7-24 overall, dropped a 73-72 decision at TCU in the season opener Nov. 7, before beating Champion Christian 87-55 in their home opener on Nov. 9. They followed that up with a solid performance in a 66-58 loss at Oklahoma on Friday.

Tipoff from the Memorial Center in Kent, Ohio, is set for noon ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Golden Flashes are 21-point favorites in the latest Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before making any Kent State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -21

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Kent State over/under: 144.5 points

APB: The Golden Lions are 2-1 against the spread in their last three games, all on the road

KENT: The Golden Flashes are 2-0 ATS this season

Why Kent State can cover



The Golden Flashes have four players averaging 9.7 points or more, led by guard Sincere Carry. The senior is averaging a team-high 21.7 points per game and is hitting 50% of his shots from the floor, including 36.8% from 3-point range. Carry also is tops in assists with six and steals with 3.7 per game, and he's averaging 3.3 rebounds. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

Also helping power the offense is senior guard Malique Jacobs, who is coming off a 21-point performance against Portland. In that game, he also added six rebounds, six steals and four assists. For the season, he is averaging 29 minutes, 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game.

Why Arkansas Pine-Bluff can cover

The Golden Lions have two players averaging in double figures, led by senior Shaun Doss Jr., who has scored no fewer than 15 points in any game this season. He is averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals. Doss was red-hot in the season-opener at TCU, scoring 25 points on 47.4% shooting from the floor, including 80% from 3-point range. He also added 17 points in the loss at Oklahoma.

Sophomore guard Kylen Milton is also off to a fast start to the season. He is averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 assists, three rebounds and one steal per game. He scored 13 points at Oklahoma and 11 in the loss on Sunday at Mississippi State. He had 16 points against Champion Christian College in the team's lone home game.

