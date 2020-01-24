Kent State vs. Buffalo odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from proven computer model

The Buffalo Bulls will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. Buffalo is 13-6 overall and 7-3 at home, while Kent State is 13-6 overall and 3-4 on the road. Both teams have been fairly average against the spread this season. Kent State is 8-8-1 against the number, while Buffalo is 9-9. However, it's been Buffalo that has dominated the series of late, with three consecutive victories over the Golden Flashes. The Bulls are favored by four-points in the latest Buffalo vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 155. Before entering any Kent State vs. Buffalo picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, it has simulated Buffalo vs. Kent State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Bulls strolled past Western Michigan with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 90-79. Jayvon Graves led all scorers in the victory with 23 points, while Antwain Johnson also chipped in 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Graves (16.9 ppg), Johnson (10.8 ppg), Davonta Jordan (12.3 ppg), Jeenathan Williams (11.9 ppg) and Josh Mballa (10.5 ppg) all average double figures in scoring for Buffalo and provide great scoring balance that make the Bulls difficult to defend.

Meanwhile, Kent State saw its undefeated home record vanish against Northern Illinois on Tuesday as the Golden Flashes lost 76-69. Danny Pippen did manage 18 points and nine rebounds in the loss and C.J. Williamson had 14 points off the bench. The Golden Flashes have been hitting 41.2 percent of their shots from the 3-point line in MAC play, and with Buffalo allowing conference opponents to knock down 35.7 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc, their ability to create and make open looks from deep could be key.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Buffalo comes into Friday's matchup boasting the 18th-most points per game in college basketball at 80.3. The Golden Flashes are not quite as good, but they are no chumps either. They enter the game with 78.5 points per game on average, good for 30th-best in college basketball.

So who wins Kent State vs. Buffalo? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Buffalo vs. Kent State spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.