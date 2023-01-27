The Kent State Golden Flashes will be looking to bounce back from their first loss since early December when they face the Buffalo Bulls on Friday night. Kent State had rattled off 10 consecutive wins before losing to Northern Illinois on Tuesday. Buffalo has won two of its last three games and is coming off a 91-65 win over Ball State.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Golden Flashes are favored by 10 points in the latest Kent State vs. Buffalo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 151.5.

Kent State vs. Buffalo spread: Kent State -10

Kent State vs. Buffalo over/under: 152 points

Kent State vs. Buffalo money line: Kent State -550, Buffalo +400

Why Kent State can cover

Kent State has been one of the best mid-major teams in the country this season, with all four of its losses coming away from home. Two of those setbacks came by single digits against then-No. 2 Houston and then-No. 18 Gonzaga in non-conference play. The Golden Flashes bounced back from the loss to Gonzaga with a 10-game winning streak that included six consecutive wins to open the MAC portion of their schedule.

They are currently tied with Akron for the top spot in the conference standings heading into Friday's slate. Senior guard Sincere Carry leads Kent State with 17.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures in all but two games this season. The Golden Flashes are riding a 16-game home winning streak and have covered the spread at a 13-4-1 clip in their last 18 games.

Why Buffalo can cover

Kent State finally showed some cracks in its armor on Tuesday, losing to Northern Illinois by double digits despite being a 12.5-point road favorite. The Huskies poured in 86 points, with David Coit scoring a game-high 32 points for Northern Illinois, which outscored Kent State by 13 points in the second half. Buffalo has won two of its last three games coming into this matchup, including a 91-65 road win at Ball State on Tuesday.

The Bulls were 6-point underdogs against the Cardinals in that contest, so it was their best performance of the season. Curtis Jones led Buffalo with 27 points on 11 of 21 shooting, knocking down 5 of 12 from 3-point range. The Bulls have won 14 of the last 20 meetings between these teams, and they have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 trips to Kent State.

