Kent State vs. Buffalo odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 16-8 roll

No. 25 Buffalo looks to stay in contention in the MAC's East Division when it plays host to Kent State on Friday. Buffalo (23-3, 11-2) is tied atop the division with Bowling Green and has a three-game lead over third-place Kent State (19-7, 8-5) with five games remaining in the regular season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Alumni Arena. Buffalo, which won the division title last season, already posted a win over the Golden Flashes earlier last month. The Bulls are favored by 15.5 in the latest Buffalo vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 159.

The model knows Buffalo has been scorching hot of late, winning four in a row and 12 of 14. The Bulls are 11-0 at home and have dominated Kent State. In fact, Buffalo has won the past three meetings, 10 of 13 overall and four of the past five at home. Buffalo has already clinched a winning season for the sixth straight time.

Senior guard CJ Massinburg (18.5 points per game) has been a guiding force for the Bulls, equaling or surpassing his average in seven of the last nine games, including a 31-point performance against Eastern Michigan. Senior guard Dontay Caruthers (9.7 points per game) can also be counted on. He scored 28 against Bowling Green Feb. 1 and has equaled or surpassed his average in seven straight games.

But just because the Bulls have dominated recently does not guarantee they will win or even cover the Buffalo vs. Kent State spread Friday.

The model also knows Kent State is 7-4 on the road and has clinched a .500 or better record for the 21st season in a row. The Golden Flashes have won seven of the last 10 and three of five on the road. With a strong regular-season finish and conference tournament, they are hoping to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016-17.

Senior guard Jaylin Walker (21.8 ppg) has shined recently. In six of his last 10 games, he has equaled or surpassed his average, including 36 points against Toledo and 31 against Northern Illinois. Junior guard Antonio Williams (11 ppg) has also come up big, equaling or surpassing his average in four of the past five, including 20 against Eastern Michigan.

