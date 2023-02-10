The Kent State Golden Flashes will look to maintain at least a share of the MAC lead when they take on the Buffalo Bulls in a key matchup on Friday. The Golden Flashes (19-5, 9-2 MAC), who have won three of four overall, are 6-5 on the road this season. The Bulls (12-12, 6-5), who are 3-2 in their last five games, are 9-3 on their home floor. Kent State earned a 74-68 win in their Jan. 27 matchup. Kent State leads the all-time series 36-22, but Buffalo holds a 14-12 edge in games played at home, including four of the last five at Buffalo.

Tipoff from the Alumni Arena in Buffalo, N.Y., is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Golden Flashes are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Buffalo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before making any Kent State vs. Buffalo picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kent State vs. Buffalo spread: Kent State -4.5

Kent State vs. Buffalo over/under: 151.5 points

Kent State vs. Buffalo money line: Kent State -190, Buffalo +158

KENT: The Golden Flashes are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine Friday games

BUFF: The Bulls are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS loss



Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes have six players averaging 6.6 points or better, led by senior guard Sincere Carry. He has scored in double figures in 22 of 24 games this season, including a 24-point performance in the win over Buffalo last month. For the season, he is averaging 16.8 points, five assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He has reached a season-high of 31 points twice, including in a 69-66 win at Miami (Ohio) on Jan. 7.

Also helping power Kent State is senior guard Malique Jacobs. He is coming off a monster game against Bowling Green on Tuesday, when he scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out seven assists, made seven steals and blocked two shots. He has two double-doubles, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a 75-63 win over Toledo on Jan. 10, and scoring 10 points and making 10 steals in an 88-59 win over Chicago State on Nov. 19. For the year, he is averaging 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals.

Why Buffalo can cover

Sophomore guard Curtis Jones has been red hot of late and leads the Bulls, averaging 16 points per game. He is also averaging 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 24 games, all starts. Jones scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists in Tuesday's 102-97 win over Eastern Michigan. Three days earlier, Jones scored 30 points in an 85-76 win at Western Michigan. He has reached double-figure scoring in 19 games, including nine with 20 or more and two with 30 or more.

Junior guard Zid Powell is also a big part of Buffalo's success. He is averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and two steals per game. He is connecting on 41.7% of his field goals and 79.6% of his free throws. Powell is coming off a 14-point performance against Eastern Michigan, and had 11 points and four assists in the loss at Kent State on Jan. 27.

