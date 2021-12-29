Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Kent State

Current Records: Central Michigan 1-10; Kent State 5-5

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Central Michigan Chippewas last season (94-85 and 83-76) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. Kent State and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center.

The Golden Flashes were close but no cigar last week as they fell 78-76 to the Southern Jaguars. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Kent State to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the game.

Meanwhile, CMU received a tough blow last week as they fell 89-75 to the Detroit Titans.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State have won six out of their last ten games against Central Michigan.