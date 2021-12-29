Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ Kent State
Current Records: Central Michigan 1-10; Kent State 5-5
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Central Michigan Chippewas last season (94-85 and 83-76) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. Kent State and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center.
The Golden Flashes were close but no cigar last week as they fell 78-76 to the Southern Jaguars. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Kent State to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the game.
Meanwhile, CMU received a tough blow last week as they fell 89-75 to the Detroit Titans.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio
Series History
Kent State have won six out of their last ten games against Central Michigan.
- Jan 30, 2021 - Kent State 83 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Jan 12, 2021 - Kent State 94 vs. Central Michigan 85
- Jan 11, 2020 - Kent State 79 vs. Central Michigan 73
- Mar 14, 2019 - Central Michigan 89 vs. Kent State 81
- Feb 19, 2019 - Central Michigan 84 vs. Kent State 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - Kent State 84 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Jan 06, 2018 - Kent State 85 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Mar 06, 2017 - Kent State 116 vs. Central Michigan 106
- Jan 28, 2017 - Central Michigan 105 vs. Kent State 98
- Feb 02, 2016 - Central Michigan 88 vs. Kent State 61