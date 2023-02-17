Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Kent State
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-20; Kent State 21-5
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Flashes and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
If there were any doubts why Kent State was a heavy favorite Tuesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday and carried off an 82-58 win.
Meanwhile, EMU suffered a grim 78-51 defeat to the Akron Zips on Tuesday.
Kent State is now 21-5 while EMU sits at 6-20. The Golden Flashes are 16-4 after wins this year, and the Eagles are 4-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Kent State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Kent State 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kent State 90 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 18, 2022 - Kent State 56 vs. Eastern Michigan 47
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kent State 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 51
- Mar 09, 2020 - Kent State 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 76
- Feb 18, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 70 vs. Kent State 49
- Feb 16, 2019 - Kent State 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 12, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 95 vs. Kent State 61
- Feb 06, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 31, 2017 - Kent State 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Feb 13, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Kent State 70
- Jan 26, 2016 - Kent State 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 58