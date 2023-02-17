Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Kent State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-20; Kent State 21-5

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Flashes and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

If there were any doubts why Kent State was a heavy favorite Tuesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday and carried off an 82-58 win.

Meanwhile, EMU suffered a grim 78-51 defeat to the Akron Zips on Tuesday.

Kent State is now 21-5 while EMU sits at 6-20. The Golden Flashes are 16-4 after wins this year, and the Eagles are 4-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Kent State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Eastern Michigan.