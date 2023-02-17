Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Kent State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-20; Kent State 21-5

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Kent State and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Memorial A & C Center. The Golden Flashes are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

Kent State made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday and carried off an 82-58 victory.

Meanwhile, EMU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 78-51 punch to the gut against the Akron Zips on Tuesday.

Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Kent State's win brought them up to 21-5 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 6-20. The Golden Flashes are 16-4 after wins this season, and EMU is 4-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 17-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kent State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Eastern Michigan.