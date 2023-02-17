A full college basketball slate awaits on Friday evening, and the first game of the evening happens in Kent, Ohio. The Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a MAC battle. Kent State leads the conference with an 11-2 record and a 21-5 overall mark. Eastern Michigan is 6-20 overall and 3-10 in MAC play, including a 14-point loss to Kent State in January.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET in Kent on CBS Sports Network. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden Flashes as 17.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146.5 in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State odds.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -17.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State over/under: 146.5 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State money line: Kent State -2000, Eastern Michigan +1050

EMU: The Eagles are 6-6 against the spread in road games

KSU: The Golden Flashes are 7-3 against the spread in home games

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Eastern Michigan's offense is keyed by Emoni Bates. Bates is averaging 20.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season, and the former five-star recruit has scored at least 26 points on eight different occasions. Eastern Michigan is excellent at the free throw line, leading the MAC with 78.1% shooting at the line against conference opponents, and the Eagles are above-average in turnover rate (16.6%) and 2-point shooting (52.6%).

Kent State struggles on the defensive glass, securing fewer than 70% of available rebounds, and the Golden Flashes are outside the top 300 nationally in free throw rate allowed. On the other end, Kent State struggles to create free throw attempts, and Eastern Michigan should benefit from Kent State shooting only 32.7% from 3-point range this season.

Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes are playing incredibly well in recent days, winning 15 of the last 17 games and posting an 11-2 mark in conference play. Kent State's defense is tremendous, and the Golden Flashes are also strong on offense. Senior guard Sincere Carry is rock-solid, averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 assists per game to lead the team. Kent State commits a turnover on only 16.5% of offensive possessions, and the Golden Flashes secure more than 30% of available rebounds on the offensive glass.

Kent State is shooting 52.6% on 2-point attempts during conference play, and Eastern Michigan has the second-worst adjusted defensive efficiency mark in the MAC. Opponents are shooting 57.4% on 2-pointers against Eastern Michigan, the worst defensive mark in the conference, and the Eagles have the second-worst defensive rebound rate (65.4%) in the MAC this season.

