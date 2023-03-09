Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Kent State
Regular Season Records: Northern Illinois 13-18; Kent State 25-6
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 9 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. Kent State and the Huskies are even-steven over their past 12 head-to-heads (6-6).
Kent State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Akron Zips this past Friday, but they still walked away with an 89-84 victory. Among those leading the charge for Kent State was guard Sincere Carry, who had 35 points.
Meanwhile, NIU had enough points to win and then some against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Friday, taking their matchup 85-66. NIU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Zarique Nutter, who had 19 points, and guard Kaleb Thornton, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 dimes in addition to six boards.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Flashes rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.1 on average. Less enviably, the Huskies are stumbling into the contest with the 28th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kent State and Northern Illinois both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Northern Illinois 86 vs. Kent State 76
- Mar 01, 2022 - Kent State 63 vs. Northern Illinois 55
- Jan 11, 2022 - Northern Illinois 65 vs. Kent State 63
- Feb 13, 2021 - Kent State 80 vs. Northern Illinois 58
- Feb 07, 2020 - Northern Illinois 57 vs. Kent State 54
- Jan 21, 2020 - Northern Illinois 76 vs. Kent State 69
- Jan 19, 2019 - Kent State 78 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Mar 05, 2018 - Kent State 61 vs. Northern Illinois 59
- Jan 02, 2018 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Kent State 61
- Jan 24, 2017 - Kent State 73 vs. Northern Illinois 66
- Jan 10, 2017 - Northern Illinois 74 vs. Kent State 70
- Feb 09, 2016 - Kent State 75 vs. Northern Illinois 74