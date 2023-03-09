Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Kent State

Regular Season Records: Northern Illinois 13-18; Kent State 25-6

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 9 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. Kent State and the Huskies are even-steven over their past 12 head-to-heads (6-6).

Kent State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Akron Zips this past Friday, but they still walked away with an 89-84 victory. Among those leading the charge for Kent State was guard Sincere Carry, who had 35 points.

Meanwhile, NIU had enough points to win and then some against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Friday, taking their matchup 85-66. NIU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Zarique Nutter, who had 19 points, and guard Kaleb Thornton, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 dimes in addition to six boards.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Flashes rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.1 on average. Less enviably, the Huskies are stumbling into the contest with the 28th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State and Northern Illinois both have six wins in their last 12 games.