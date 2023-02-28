Who's Playing
Ohio @ Kent State
Current Records: Ohio 17-12; Kent State 23-6
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Flashes and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.
Kent State beat the Bowling Green Falcons 79-69 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Ohio ended up a good deal behind the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks when they played this past Saturday, losing 85-68.
Kent State is now 23-6 while Ohio sits at 17-12. The Golden Flashes are 17-5 after wins this season, and the Bobcats are 7-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kent State have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Ohio.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 65
- Mar 11, 2022 - Kent State 67 vs. Ohio 61
- Feb 18, 2022 - Kent State 75 vs. Ohio 52
- Jan 07, 2022 - Ohio 80 vs. Kent State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Ohio 85 vs. Kent State 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Kent State 89 vs. Ohio 79
- Feb 28, 2020 - Ohio 76 vs. Kent State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Kent State 87 vs. Ohio 72
- Feb 26, 2019 - Kent State 78 vs. Ohio 73
- Jan 15, 2019 - Kent State 66 vs. Ohio 52
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ohio 88 vs. Kent State 76
- Jan 12, 2018 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 69
- Mar 10, 2017 - Kent State 68 vs. Ohio 66
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 67
- Jan 06, 2017 - Ohio 85 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 29, 2016 - Ohio 72 vs. Kent State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Kent State 89 vs. Ohio 82