Who's Playing

Ohio @ Kent State

Current Records: Ohio 17-12; Kent State 23-6

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Flashes and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

Kent State beat the Bowling Green Falcons 79-69 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ohio ended up a good deal behind the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks when they played this past Saturday, losing 85-68.

Kent State is now 23-6 while Ohio sits at 17-12. The Golden Flashes are 17-5 after wins this season, and the Bobcats are 7-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Ohio.