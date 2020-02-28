Kent State vs. Ohio odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven model

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Ohio Bobcats are set to square off in a MAC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Convocation Center in the first tip-off on the Friday college basketball schedule. Ohio is 14-14 overall and 10-5 at home, while the Golden Flashes are 18-10 overall and 5-6 on the road. Kent State has lost three of its past five games. Ohio has won four of its past six.

The Bobcats are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Ohio vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 141.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Kent State.

Ohio vs. Kent State spread: Ohio -1.5

Ohio vs. Kent State over-under: 141 points

Ohio vs. Kent State money line: Ohio -125, Kent State 104

What you need to know about Ohio

Ohio strolled past the Buffalo Bulls with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 80-69. Ben Roderick scored a career-high 21 points. He was 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Ben Vander Plas had 14 points and eight rebounds. The Bobcats scored the first 18 points of the game and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the game.

What you need to know about Kent State

Kent State coasted past Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday with a 74-61 victory at home. Antonio Williams had 17 points. Danny Pippen added 16. The Golden Flashes outscored Miami 42-12 in the paint. Kent State shot 66 percent from the field in the second half.

Kent State won the last meeting with Ohio on on Feb. 15, 87-72.

How to make Kent State vs. Ohio picks

