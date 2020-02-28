Kent State vs. Ohio odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Kent State and Ohio.
The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Ohio Bobcats are set to square off in a MAC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Convocation Center in the first tip-off on the Friday college basketball schedule. Ohio is 14-14 overall and 10-5 at home, while the Golden Flashes are 18-10 overall and 5-6 on the road. Kent State has lost three of its past five games. Ohio has won four of its past six.
The Bobcats are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Ohio vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any Kent State vs. Ohio picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Kent State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kent State vs. Ohio:
- Ohio vs. Kent State spread: Ohio -1.5
- Ohio vs. Kent State over-under: 141 points
- Ohio vs. Kent State money line: Ohio -125, Kent State 104
What you need to know about Ohio
Ohio strolled past the Buffalo Bulls with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 80-69. Ben Roderick scored a career-high 21 points. He was 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Ben Vander Plas had 14 points and eight rebounds. The Bobcats scored the first 18 points of the game and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the game.
What you need to know about Kent State
Kent State coasted past Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday with a 74-61 victory at home. Antonio Williams had 17 points. Danny Pippen added 16. The Golden Flashes outscored Miami 42-12 in the paint. Kent State shot 66 percent from the field in the second half.
Kent State won the last meeting with Ohio on on Feb. 15, 87-72.
How to make Kent State vs. Ohio picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Ohio vs. Kent State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Kent State vs. Ohio? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Ohio vs. Kent State spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
