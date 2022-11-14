Who's Playing

Portland @ Kent State

Current Records: Portland 3-0; Kent State 2-0

What to Know

The Portland Pilots have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Memorial A & C Center. Portland might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Pilots were able to grind out a solid win over the Portland State Vikings this past Friday, winning 98-91.

Meanwhile, Kent State made easy work of the Baldwin-Wallace Yellow Jackets this past Thursday and carried off a 76-55 victory.

Their wins bumped Portland to 3-0 and Kent State to 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.