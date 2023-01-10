Who's Playing

Toledo @ Kent State

Current Records: Toledo 10-5; Kent State 12-3

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Toledo Rockets last season (66-63 and 72-59) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. Kent State and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. The Golden Flashes are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

This past Saturday, Kent State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 69-66.

Meanwhile, Toledo made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos this past Friday and carried off a 102-74 victory. Toledo got double-digit scores from four players: forward JT Shumate (23), guard Tyler Cochran (20), forward Setric Millner Jr. (16), and guard RayJ Dennis (10). Tyler Cochran's performance made up for a slower game against the Ball State Cardinals last week. Cochran's points were the most he has had all season.

The Golden Flashes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Kent State is now 12-3 while the Rockets sit at 10-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 16th in college basketball. Less enviably, Toledo is 356th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Toledo.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a 4-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kent State have won six out of their last 11 games against Toledo.