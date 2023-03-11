The 2023 MAC Tournament championship game has the No. 1 seed Toledo Rockets (27-6) and No. 2 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (27-6) clashing on Saturday evening. The Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the nation, winning 17 straight games. Yesterday, Toledo topped Ohio 82-75. Meanwhile, Kent State is on a five-game win streak. On March 10, they defeated Akron 79-73 to advance to the conference title game.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This game is listed as a pick'em in the latest Kent State vs. Toledo, odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Toledo vs. Kent State picks, you need to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Kent State and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Kent State vs. Toledo:

Kent State vs. Toledo spread: Pick'em

Kent State vs. Toledo over/under: 148.5 points

Kent State vs. Toledo money line: Rockets -110, Golden Flashes -110

TOL: Rockets are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS win

KENT: Golden Flashes are 5-1 ATS in their last six neutral site games

Kent State vs. Toledo picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Toledo can cover

Junior guard RayJ Dennis is an impactful player in many different areas on the court. Dennis has the quickness and court vision to break down the defense consistently. The Illinois native uses his reliable jumper to stretch the floor and draw defenders out. Dennis is second in the conference in scoring (19.3) and first in assists (5.9). On March 3 against Ball State, he finished with 32 points and seven assists.

Senior forward Setric Millner Jr. is a strong and athletic scoring weapon in the frontcourt. Millner Jr. can knock down perimeter jumpers but likes to put the ball on the deck to get into the lane. The Arkansas native logs 16 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Millner had 19 points and seven rebounds against Miami (OH).

Why the Kent State can cover

Senior guard Sincere Carry is an exceptional scoring threat from all across the floor. Carry has a quick first step when driving down the lane with the ability to finish with both hands. The Pennsylvania native is sixth in the conference in points (17.2) and third in assists (4.9). In the March 3 win over Akron, Carry finished with 35 points and four assists.

Senior guard Malique Jacobs is an agile playmaker. Jacobs has the quickness to beat his defender and get into the paint. The North Carolina native averages 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. In his last game against Akron, Jacobs had 14 points, four rebounds and four steals.

How to make Kent State vs. Toledo picks

The model is leaning Over the total, predicting a combined 155 points, and it also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60% of simulations. You can get the model's pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins Toledo vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.